NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved more than $170,000 in CARES Relief Act grants for small businesses during their regular meeting here Tuesday.
The action, taken with passage of a related resolution, follows the county's announcement on July 9 that it would allow small business to tap into a fund to help with coronavirus-related expenses. The county had received more than $900,000 from the federal CARES Relief Act to distribute to local governments for such costs, but officials opened the money to the private sector as well.
During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners approved 23 grants totaling $172,516 as presented by county EMA Director Tracy Busch. He is handling the program due to his familiarity with federal grants.
According to the commissioners office, businesses which received "some" funding, include: Suber Metal Spinning; Hills Family Restaurant; Kinder Kampus; ALV Industries, LLC; Klines Cold Keg Inc.; AESE Enterprise; The Hair Haus; Riverview Frosty; Sunderman & Rode; Corn City Enterprise; Sing Giggle & Son; My Image Salon & Tanning; RSV Welding; Patriot Bowl; Kristina Kryder; Frey Clinic of Chiro; Pampered Pets; Kleeberger Contracting; Giesege Trucking; Napoleon Physical Therapy; Jay Sheeji, LLC; Color Me Floral; and Brian O. Dotson II, LLC.
Two companies withdrew requests, while another was disqualified.
The amount of money granted ($172,516) represents the total of what the above firms requested cumulatively, with a maximum of $5,000 allowed per company.
Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller told The Crescent-News that his office was going to cap total grants at $200,000.
Sixteen other companies requested funding, but did not receive assistance.
Miller noted that qualifying companies needed to meet several criteria.
For example, they had to have revenue of less than $1 million or fewer than 30 employees. And they would not qualify if receiving "paycheck protection program" funds through the Small Business Administration.
Miller said Tuesday that businesses which qualified for grants should start to receive checks within 10 days.
Henry County may consider a second round of funding, but this is not a sure thing, he indicated.
The program utilized more than $900,000 in federal CARES money made available to Henry County through the state. The state received $1.2 billion from the federal government, with the Ohio General Assembly allocating $350 million for small governments to use for coronavirus-related expenses such as personal protection equipment.
The deadline for Henry County business to seek funds was 5 p.m. July 21.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• authorized the use of the child, family and adult community and protective services allocation ($25,773.89) to assist with children's services activities.
• agreed to transfer $1,000 from the public assistance fund to the children's services agency.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters, but took no action.
