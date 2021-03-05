NAPOLEON — The final piece of Deshler's reservoir upgrade project is in place following Henry County commissioners' approval Thursday of a related contract.
They also approved a resolution observing Development Disabilities Awareness Month (see below) during their regular meeting.
But first commissioners approved a contract with Ward Construction, Leipsic, to pave the parking lot at Deshler's 20-acre reservoir. The cost is $13,734.
The engineer's estimate was $14,490.
The reservoir is located on Deshler's South Stearns Avenue and provides recreational opportunities only.
The apparent low bidder on the project among four contractors had been Morlock Asphalt Ltd., Portage, with a quote of $13,134, but a technical issue disqualified the bid, according to Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO). MVPO is administering a state community development block grant which will fund the project.
Other bidders were Geddis Paving and Excavating Inc., Toledo; $15,749; and Henry W. Bergman, Genoa, $15,930.
The paving project is the last of several phases Deshler officials have undertaken in recent years to improve Reservoir Park. The park is one of six in the village, and has been part of a general recent upgrade in the town's recreational areas (see related story).
In another matter Thursday, commissioners approved a resolution proclaiming March Development Disabilities Awareness Month. This follows the national observation, which was established by President Ronald Reagan in 1987.
On hand for the proclamation were Stephen Tucker, Henry County's Developmental Disabilities superintendent, and others.
Commissioner Glen Miller read the proclamation in full.
Among other things, it stated that "opportunities for citizens with developmental disabilities to function as independently and productively as possible must be fostered in our community," and the proclamation encouraged citizens "to support opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in our community that include full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities."
Thereafter, commissioners chatted briefly with Tucker about DD affairs generally.
Tucker reported a favorable development in the number of DD clients employed by the end of 2020, recognizing those who helped make it possible.
Miller credited the Henry County Transportation Network for helping get DD clients to their jobs.
"It has given our DD clients an opportunity that they may not have had," he said.
Tucker agreed with that assessment, noting that without such transportation opportunities "things just don't happen."
In other business Thursday, commissioners met in executive session to discuss security matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.