NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners authorized a real estate purchase to help the county's development disabilities agency (HOPE Services) expand its property on Maumee Avenue.
NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners authorized a real estate purchase to help the county's development disabilities agency (HOPE Services) expand its property on Maumee Avenue.
Kelly Aldrich, the agency's director, informed commissioners that the HOPE Services board approved the request for the purchase of two parcels next door.
Aldrich also noted that the parcels are being used by her agency for parking. One is next to HOPE Services' 135 E. Maumee Ave. offices in Napoleon; the other is where a former grocery store was once located.
"We are currently using both of those parcels for parking at this time," said Aldrich. "One of those parcels we've used for several years, and the second one we're using right now during construction."
The latter comment refers to HOPE Services' ongoing expansion of its 135 E. Maumee Ave. offices.
According to Aldrich, the property owner recently had informed the agency about his plans to sell the property.
"He let us know when we asked to borrow them during construction that he is putting them up on the market," she explained.
A resolution approved by commissioners Thursday notes the purchase cost ($55,000) and authorizes Commissioner Glenn Miller to sign a real estate purchase agreement with the property owner on behalf of HOPE Services and subsequent closing documents. The latter is likely in the next 30 days, according to Miller.
According to the Henry County Auditor's Office website, the parcels are each 0.2353 acre in size, and are located just west of the HOPE Services building.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving an agreement between the Henry County Transportation Network and Henry County Hospital from Aug. 1- July 31, 2023.
• approved a resolution authorizing EMA Director Tracy Bush and the office's deputy director, Nick Nye, to sign for Henry County's hazard mitigation grant program. The amount is $22,500.
• passed a resolution making adjustment's to the county's 2022 budget.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.