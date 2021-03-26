NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners discussed improvements to the county courthouse’s clock tower during their Thursday meeting here and also reviewed electronic communications for public proceedings.
The county’s maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, discussed cost estimates with commissioners for refurbishing the clock tower while the “Lady Justice” statue is down for repairs. The tower improvements total $16,000 — or $4,000 per side.
This will include replacing the clock dials and counterbalance weights.
Weller indicated that the contractor (The Tower Clock Company) is from South Charleston — a small Ohio town near Dayton — and is one of the few in the nation that does such work on old clocks.
Another $6,000 to replace motors within the clock tower also was discussed by commissioners.
“It should be good for a long time,” said Weller.
The work is in addition to the ongoing refurbishment of the “Lady Justice” statue by W.R. Meyers Co. The statue was removed last year and is being rebuilt with completion expected this year.
Also Thursday, the county’s information systems administrator, Chris Badenhop, reviewed the usage of remote conferencing such as Zoom during the past year.
Zoom technology is used to hold remote meetings and hearings via video, and has been utilized extensively by local governmental entities during the coronavirus situation. Prior to the pandemic — and during — the technology also has been employed by the courts.
In fact, Badenhop reported that the county’s “family courts” were the biggest user, logging 119,000 minutes over 248 days.
He noted that 245 meetings were conducted remotely among county offices in May 2020 while more than 160 meetings were held in January and February.
“It’s nice to see it getting used, and used pretty regularly,” he said. “We’re probably averaging a little over a hundred meetings a month.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a contract with Gray’s Concrete Construction Ltd. for demolition of a building on County Road 13 near Holgate. The cost is $7,854. Commissioners are working through Maumee Valley Planning Organization to administer the project and funding.
• agreed to the expenditure of $6,700 for an infrared scan of various roofs on county buildings to determine whether they are leaking.
• discussed the expenditure of $2,560 to repair the roof of the “Buckeye” building in the county office complex on Oakwood Avenue.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
