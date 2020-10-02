NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here awarded a contract Thursday for their vaccination clinic project, and listened to a proposal for a new animal barn at the county fairgrounds.
A bid of $187,760 from Doston Company, Whitehouse, was approved for renovation of an existing county-owned building to provide space for a future vaccination clinic when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. ADA-compliant restrooms will be included.
The area is in the county’s office complex on Oakwood Avenue, near the county health department, and was once occupied by East of Chicago Pizza. At present, the space is being used for storage by the EMA office and health department.
The county plans to use federal CARES Relief Act funds for the project.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with a committee exploring the possibility of constructing a new animal barn and show arena on the county-owned fairgrounds in Napoleon.
According to Josh Rettig, president of Henry County's senior fair board — which is separate from the committee — the building would replace an existing building that is outdated and "run down."
"The show arena doesn't really serve out purposes anymore," he told The Crescent-News Thursday.
Rettig roughly estimated the project cost at $1.5-$2 million.
"They (the committee) don't know for sure," he said. "They're still working on the details."
Rettig and county commissioners noted that the committee wants to raise the necessary money for the project.
Too, he said the committee is suggesting that the building could be utilized for other functions year-round, not just during the county's annual fair.
Commissioners have not made a financial commitment to the project yet, but Commissioner Glenn Miller indicated their support.
"When they begin to finalize numbers then we'll talk about whether we can help financially or locate some type of grant," he said during an interview with The Crescent-News.
In a reference to the committee's four members — Todd Fedderke, Kyle Shepard, Ben Elchinger and Nick Elchinger — Miller said "it's exciting to see the younger generation stepping up."
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden to discuss the use of CARES Act Relief funding.
She would like to utilize part of the county's share for "scanning older documents into online software," according to commissioners.
