NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved contracts for two road projects and opened bids on a third during their meeting Tuesday.
A pair of resolutions were passed during commissioners' regular session concerning projects partially funded with Ohio Public Works Commission money.
The first is a contract ($470,084) with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, to resurface 4.38 miles of roads. The cost is slightly less than the engineer's estimate ($482,970), and includes:
• Road 12, between roads A and Y, in Marion Township.
• Road X, between Road S and First Street, in Ridgeville Township.
• North Lind Street, between Ohio 18 and Elm Street in Deshler.
• Mulberry Street, between Park and Keyser streets, in Deshler.
• North Wood Street at the curve to Maple Street in Deshler.
• Road N, between roads 424 and 17, in Napoleon Township.
The second project concerns the widening of 3.59 miles of road in two townships by Gerken Paving, Inc., in the amount of $558,674. The figure is well below the engineer’s estimate ($621,300).
The affected stretches are:
• Road 21, between U.S. 6 and Henry County Road U, in Ridgeville Township.
• Road 21, between roads V and W, in Ridgeville Township.
• Road 16, between U.S. 6 and Road P, in Napoleon Township.
Commissioners had opened bids on the work last week with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a $497,044.62 payment to Gerken Paving for road improvements this year.
• met in executive session to discuss hiring a public employee, but took no action.
• opened bids on highway pavement markings. The only bidder was Aero-Mark Company, Streetsboro, at $83,224, just above the estimate ($82,000). The bid was tabled pending Schumm's review until commissioners' meeting Tuesday.
