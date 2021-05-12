NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a subdivision plat and also received the monthly update on county landfill matters during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners gave their approval to a resolution accepting the plat for Fox Run Subdivision, located on County Road 20B on the north part of the unincorporated town of Ridgeville Corners in Ridgeville Township.
According to Commissioner Glenn Miller, two new homes may be built on the property soon while four more lots are available for a total of six.
The plat had been approved previously by the county's planning commission.
Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Mike Imbrock, Henry County's solid waste coordinator.
He noted the results of Henry County's ninth annual school electronics recycling competition in April when over 28 tons of material was collected.
Recyclables were handled by Zack's Recycling in Napoleon, which organized the competition and paid the county's four participating schools $270 per ton for the material.
Liberty Center Schools took first place with 23,109 pounds collected, and thus received a $300 bonus, while Napoleon Area Schools was second with 12,637 pounds. Napoleon's second-place finish earned the school a $200 bonus.
Third place went to Holgate Schools with 10,754 pounds while Patrick Henry Schools was fourth with 10,317 pounds.
Each school also received a $500 George Nicely memorial donation.
Imbrock also informed commissioners that the landfill on County Road 11 — which serves only as a transfer station for waste — took in 192.2 tons in May, including 141.1 tons of tires and 11.4 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.
For the year, 599 tons of waste have been brought to Henry County's landfill through April.
