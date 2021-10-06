NAPOLEON — Following in the footsteps of what their colleagues in city government here may do, Henry County commissioners approved a measure Tuesday concerning a change at a busy intersection on Napoleon's west end.
Commissioners passed a resolution during their regular session allowing a new stop sign at Bales Road (Henry County Road P) and Westmoreland Avenue near Napoleon High School, contingent upon what Napoleon City Council does with a related legislation.
City officials support the change — converting the T-intersection from a two-way stop to a three-way stop — as a way to alleviate traffic backups at busy times. The intersection is located at the city limits.
On Monday night, Napoleon City Council let lie an ordinance allowing a new sign at the intersection following a first reading. A second reading is expected at council's Oct. 18 meeting.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it could become law upon the mayor's signature if council approves the measure.
If that legislation passes, the city and county each would install a stop sign on Bales Road as it comes into Napoleon. Traffic on Westmoreland Avenue, which accesses the school and stops at Bales Road, already has a stop sign.
"I think we all agree that stop signs will make that intersection safer to get kids to and from school," Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News Tuesday. "We can look at other avenues down the road, but I think our number one priority is making sure we're safe there as quickly as possible, and the stop signs there we feel do that."
"It makes sense," said Commissioner Glenn Miller. "It's going to take people awhile to get used to it, but they will. At different times of the day when school lets out is the primary issue."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with the county's landfill manager, Mike Imbrock, for his monthly update. He reported that the landfill, which serves as a transfer station, took in 193 tons of waste along with 173 tons of tires during September, the latter figure setting a monthly record.
• passed a resolution making county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
