NAPOLEON — A courthouse sidewalk project and a 2022 paving contract were two of the items handled by Henry County commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
The county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, met with commissioners to discuss the replacement of a sidewalk on the courthouse's west side.
But it won't be just any sidewalk; like another portion of existing sidewalk, this will be heated with tubing inside the concrete to distribute heat. According to county officials, this works well during winter to melt snow and ice on the sidewalk.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a contract with J.A. Hillis Excavating, LLC, Napoleon to install the sidewalk and tubing. The cost is $16,400.
This will occur on the south side of the walk on the courthouse's west side.
A separate resolution allowing a contract with Hill Asphalt, LLC, Napoleon, for blacktop sealing at the courthouse also was approved. The cost is $4,450.
Moving to another matter, commissioners received the monthly report from Mike Imbrock, the county's landfill manager.
He noted that the facility — which serves as a transfer station for waste that is taken to Defiance County’s landfill — took in 85.1 tons of solid waste during February along with 83.3 tons of tires.
Too, Imbrock's report noted that the county's annual litter roundup, coordinated by the Henry County Solid Waste Management District, has begun.
Registration can be accomplished by calling 419-256-7343, emailing solidwaste@henrycountyohio.com or visiting henrycountyohio.gov/188/Lansfill-Litter-Prevention-Recycling to access forms.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Jim Fitzgerald of Tremco to discuss roof replacements at the Hahn Center in downtown Napoleon and the Henry County Transportation Network on Oakwood Avenue. Commissioners will approve contracts during their Tuesday meeting.
• passed a resolution awarding a contract to Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, for resurfacing 14 miles or county roads and widening another mile. The cost is $1,244,676 while the engineer's estimate was $1,380,375.
