NAPOLEON — Henry County's senior center has received some welcome news about outdoor projects planned next year.
County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday accepting a coronavirus community development block grant (CDBG) through the state that will allow the construction of two outdoor pickleball courts at the senior center on Rohrs Street in Napoleon as well as raised garden beds.
And the amount of the grant ($135,000) has exceeded the figure ($115,317) that county officials had sought through an application process.
Commissioner Glenn Miller said this should be enough to cover the cost of the projects which won't take place until next year after the bidding process is complete.
"I'm excited about it," he said, noting that the senior center already has an indoor pickleball court that is used. "The raised garden and then the pickleball courts will be a great asset to the senior center."
"I am extremely thrilled, and we are so excited to do this," Henry County Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman told The Crescent-News Tuesday. "We are putting together a committee to move forward, and we are excited."
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution allowing a contract with the firm Gem, Inc. of Walbridge to replace an HVAC unit above their office at the county's office complex on Oakwood Avenue. The cost is $12,370.
Miller said a second HVAC unit also quit working Tuesday, with commissioners receiving a verbal commitment to replace it. However, a formal resolution allowing a replacement purchase also will be needed later.
Budget hearings with two of the county's elected officials were postponed Tuesday.
Commissioners will hold a series of upcoming sessions to review 2022 budget proposals with department heads before passing the county's annual spending document in mid-December, according to Miller.
