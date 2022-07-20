NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved several personnel matters involving the county's transportation network during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners approved a resolution noting a change in job description and pay for three employees of the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN).
They are Jeff Tammarine, director of operations; Stephanie Honeck, director of finance; and Amanda Espinoza, director of administrative operations and human resources.
Each has been given increase pays to a salary of $55,000 per year, according to information provided by the county commissioners office.
The moves follow the retirement of Mike Saneholtz as assistant director after 20 years and the resignation of Brad Booth, the HCTN's former director. Booth has been the subject of investigation.
Keeping with HCTN matters, the agency's interim director (Tom Stuckey) provided an update on the organization, and noted that he's compiling a five-year strategic plan.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing a contract with The Aero-Mark Company, LLC, Streetsboro, for the installation of reflectorized pavement markers on county roads. The cost is $83,224.
• passed a resolution authorizing an agreement for repayment on a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for the county landfill.
• approved a resolution giving landfill employees a $125 annual expense for steel-toe work boots.
• passed a resolution authorizing an agreement with IFM, McClure, for wastewater sampling at the landfill.
• discussed Homeland Security projects in the state's region 1 with Tracy Busch and Nick Nye of Henry County's EMA office. This includes portable radios for Fulton and Williams counties,and a generator for Van Wert County.
