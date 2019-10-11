• Henry County

Board meeting:

The Henry County commissioners met Thursday and approved an agreement with the Henry County Engineer's Office for planning services. In other business, the board approved a quit claim deed to Charles and Estelle Eberle, and met in executive session with assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson. No action was taken related to the closed session.

The county offices will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day. The commissioners will meet again Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. with networking at the Henry County Senior Center. 

