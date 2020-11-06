NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday to approve payment to Vernon Nagel Inc. for work on the Henry County bridge A-1.65 in the amount of $184,268.75. A landfill update also was presented.
In addition, commissioners approved Henry County EMA as the fiscal agent for Region 1, which was awarded $453,467; $22,673.35 was set aside to give Henry County for administration and management toward additional wages.
They also heard a landfill update from manager Mike Imbrock. During October, the transfer facility accepted 196.01 tons of solid waste, 136.52 tons of tires and 7.96 tons of brick/concrete.
The 136.52 tons of tires was the highest monthly total to date. The landfill has 1,000 tons of shredded tires stockpiled and this will be used for a bank stabilization project in Defiance County next spring. The Defiance County engineer is considering more projects which may potentially use all of the shredded tires within the next two years.
The hours of the landfill are 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday. It is open to the public. The landfill will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 26-28 for Thanksgiving.
Also approved were budget adjustments, then and now certificates and November out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services.
