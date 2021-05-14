NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a mowing agreement during a light agenda for their Thursday meeting.

The agreement with Northwest Landscape Services, Napoleon, invoices $2,000 to the county senior center and $3,000 to commissioners for the 2021 mowing season as needed.

Also Thursday, commissioners appointed CIC Director Jennifer Arps and Health Commissioner Joy Ermie to the Henry County Transportation Improvement District (TID) board and discussed the Ohio Department of Transportation's revised drug policy with Brad Booth of the Henry County Transportation Network.

