NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a mowing agreement during a light agenda for their Thursday meeting.
The agreement with Northwest Landscape Services, Napoleon, invoices $2,000 to the county senior center and $3,000 to commissioners for the 2021 mowing season as needed.
Also Thursday, commissioners appointed CIC Director Jennifer Arps and Health Commissioner Joy Ermie to the Henry County Transportation Improvement District (TID) board and discussed the Ohio Department of Transportation's revised drug policy with Brad Booth of the Henry County Transportation Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.