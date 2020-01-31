NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Thursday, taking action on board appointments.
Approved were appointments to the Henry County Litter Prevention and Recycling Advisory Board. They are: Karl Klein, Monroe Township representative, two-year term; Jeff Brubaker, private citizen, two-year term; Jeff Rathge, Napoleon, two-year term; and Jen Lazenby, media representative, two-year term.
Serving two-year terms through Dec. 31, 2021, are: Aaron McCoy, industrial representative; Mike Imbrock, SW coordinator; Sheriff Mike Bodenbender; and Bob George, private citizen.
Officers for the litter board for 2020 are: Glenn Miller, president; Aaron McCoy, vice president; and Mike Imbrock, treasurer.
Commissioners heard a request from the parks board about the budget, requesting $2,500 to pay for bonding and auditing costs for the next few years and discussed using HOPE Services for cleaning services.
Also approved were budget adjustments and then and now certificates.
An executive session for compensation of personnel was held. No action was taken.
The next meeting is slated for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
