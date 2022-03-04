NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners gave the go-ahead to HOPE Services' building renovation and addition project during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners approved a related resolution allowing the developmental disabilities agency to proceed, but they will leave the bidding and administrative tasks to HOPE officials.
Interim Superintendent Amy Rohdy met with commissioners Tuesday to explain her agency's plans to add 10 offices and two storage areas to its location at 135 E. Maumee St. in Napoleon while renovating a multi-purpose room; repairing a sidewalk; and updating restrooms, lighting, flooring and security.
The DD board plans to use its $952,000 capital account to fund the project as well as a transfer of approximately $100,000 from the agency's general revenue fund.
"I think it's a great project," said Commissioner Glenn Miller. "It's been talked about for awhile. We really never had specifics, and Amy, who is the interim director, brought all the information we needed on Tuesday, so we're ready to move forward."
On another topic, commissioners visited the Henry County Courthouse in Napoleon with representatives of Seifert Commercial Services, Bowling Green, to consider the building's window treatments. Commissioners are considering an upgrade in that area along with interior improvements throughout the building, such as plaster repairs and carpeting.
Miller said commissioners spent four or five hours in the building last week to review potential interior improvements. They are hoping to secure a single contract to take care of that work as well as window treatments, he explained.
Asked how much this would cost, Miller told The Crescent-News that commissioners aren't sure yet, but he said the county has accumulated a fund for such work that totals $680,000.
"There will also be odds and ends to do, but we're hoping this will bring closure to the major stuff (with the courthouse)," he said.
