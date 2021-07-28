NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved placement of the county health department's renewal levy on the November ballot during their meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners passed a related resolution after receiving a request from the county's health commissioner — Joy Ermie — for placement of the 1.2-mill, five-year levy before voters on Nov. 2. The filing deadline for the November general election is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Approved for a second time by Henry County voters in 2016 with 61% support, the levy is expected to generate about $1,053,339 annually, the resolution noted. This provides a considerable share of the heath department's $3.1 million budget, according to Ermie.
During an interview Tuesday afternoon, she told The Crescent-News she is hopeful "the community does in fact see our value," and is grateful for the partnerships her department has forged with the community.
As for her agency's services, she said "we are the only agency or clinic in Henry County that offers all vaccinations," but noted that services extend beyond those related to COVID-19 and communicable diseases. These also include restaurant inspections, environmental regulation, general community health matters and child-related services among others.
While the levy provides a significant revenue source for the health department, the agency also receives funds from the Ohio Department of Health, service and license fees, and competitive grants.
Through June 30, Ermie noted that the health department's general fund balance is $893,185.
Commissioners had approved a resolution on July 13 declaring the necessity of renewing the existing levy.
The second resolution unanimously approved Tuesday by commissioners noted not only the revenue the levy would generate, but also the county's total property valuation ($963,100,960).
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• received the monthly report from Penny Bostelman, the county's senior center executive director. Among other things, she reported that the center served 620 congregate meals in June while home-delivered and passport meals totaled 6,692. Bostelman noted that hours for the senior center in Napoleon will change Monday to 8 a.m.-4 p.m. with daily dine-in congregate meals returning.
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee, but took no action.
• approved a resolution allowing the county's job and family services department to transfer $141.75 in public assistance funds to the public children services fund for kinship caregiver services.
