NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved an application for additional coronavirus-related funds to benefit a project at the county senior center during their Thursday meeting here.
A related resolution authorizes application for $115,317 in community development block grant coronavirus funds through the state government. The competitive money, if awarded, would be used for a couple of outdoor projects at the senior center in Napoleon.
Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller said he is “confident” the money will be awarded by the state. He expects to hear back in early September.
The senior center wants to use the money to build two pickleball courts at its facility on Rohrs Street in south Napoleon and establish some raised garden boxes.
“The plan is the seniors would do some gardening and grow some vegetables and herbs,” said Miller, noting that this would provide “fresh vegetables they can use in the (senior center) kitchen.”
He indicated that these may be 2022 projects if the money comes through.
The money is connected to the federal CARES Relief Act of 2020.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving July 2 as the date Henry County government will observe the new federal holiday Juneteenth this year. The holiday recognizes the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. The federal government has set June 19 as the annual day to observe Juneteenth.
• approved a resolution establishing new rates for ditch maintenance and petitions. For example, the hourly rate for field work will go from $32.85 in 2020 to $33.91 in 2021.
• passed resolutions approving joint ditch maintenance measures with their counterparts from Defiance and Putnam counties.
• approved separate resolutions agreeing to revised job descriptions for the county’s IT manager and IT technician positions.
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract between the Henry County Children First Council and Adriel Schools Inc. from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 for family preservation programing. The cost will range from $47 to $63 per hour.
• passed a resolution extending additional coronavirus-related pay to the Henry County Transportation Network from the Ohio Department of Transportation until Sept. 13.
