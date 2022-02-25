NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here approved an annual agreement to provide police protection for one local village.
A related contract was the only resolution handled by commissioners during their regular Thursday meeting. They also held two executive sessions — one to discuss an employee hiring, the other on security matters.
The resolution approves a contract between the sheriff's office and the Village of Liberty Center for police protection at $32 per hour. Deputies will provide no more than 30 hours of patrol in the town each week.
The annual agreement has been renewed with Liberty Center annually since the service began, perhaps 12 years ago. The town no longer has a police chief, so deputies are contracted to provide patrol when they can find time to do so, according to Sheriff Mike Bodenbender.
Similar annual contracts are in place for two other towns which no longer have fire chiefs. Holgate also receives patrol services not to exceed 30 hours per week while McClure has an agreement for patrol time as well, Bodenbender indicated during an interview Thursday with The Crescent-News.
"We patrol when we have time," he said. "We don't have set hours to do it. When we're not busy we'll slide into town for about an hour then slide out of town. We do the best we can to work on it."
Those villages had eliminated their police services some years ago as cost savings measures.
"It's a cost savings for them," said Bodenbender. "And its works well for the villages. They're happy with the coverage they get and I'm happy to provide it."
Elsewhere in Henry County, Florida, Hamler and Malinta also do not have police chiefs while Deshler is the only small town that retains a police department. The sheriff's office will respond to complaints in those villages, though it has no contracts with them. (The City of Napoleon has its own police force.)
The sheriff's office also has about a dozen volunteer auxiliaries, according to Bodenbender. They occasionally provide a law enforcement presence at high school sporting events and other village functions in the county's towns, but these are paid for by the schools or the villages, he noted.
