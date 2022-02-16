NAPOLEON — A policy for using new decorative lighting on the Henry County Courthouse has been approved by Henry County commissioners here.

Commissioners passed a related resolution during their Tuesday meeting.

The lights will be employed during federal holidays as well as to commemorate special monthly or week observances.

The holidays will include: Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Additionally, commissioners will observe Breast Cancer Awareness; Relay for Life; Henry County 4-H Week; and Child Abuse Prevention.

In other business, commissioners:

• opened bids with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm on the purchase of two concrete box culverts measuring 20 feet by eight feet and nine feet by six feet. Mack Industries, Bowling Green, was the lone bidder at $157,590. Commissioners tabled the matter until their Thursday meeting.

• met with Jeanne Gerdeman, a county fair official, to discuss improvements to the floral hall building at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon. The roof needs replacing as does the building's cupola and windows, according to Gerdeman. Commissioners will seek contract estimates for the work.

• visited the Henry County Job and Family Services (JFS) offices to learn about child support enforcement agency functions. Commissioners met with JFS Director Shannon Jones as well as four child support agency employees for approximately 90 minutes.

• passed a resolution allowing a Henry County JFS employee to travel out of county in March.

• passed a resolution approving 2022 county budget adjustments.

• met in executive session to discuss security matters.

