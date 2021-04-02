NAPOLEON — A national effort to prevent child abuse was supported by Henry County commissioners Thursday through a related proclamation.
In addition to passing a resolution observing national Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, commissioners also discussed the fate of tax abatement agreements, including one that may be terminated with a local company (see related story).
With officials from the Henry County Job and Family Services agency in attendance Thursday, Commissioner Glenn Miller read a proclamation that supports the aforementioned national observation. The proclamation makes reference to a specific day (April 14) when the public in general will be asked to wear blue to work to support child abuse prevention efforts.
The proclamation noted that 581 calls were received in Henry County alleging child abuse affecting 192 children, although it did not specify a timeframe.
Among other things, the proclamation stated: "... whereas all children in our community have the right to live and grow in a safe, secure and supportive environment, to enter school prepared to succeed, to choose healthy behaviors ... and whereas our children are our most valuable resource and will shape the future of the county,
"and whereas effective child abuse prevention succeeds because of the partnership created between child welfare professionals, education, health, community and faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement and families,
"and whereas communities must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families,
"and whereas to further promote child abuse prevention awareness Henry County Job and Family Services requests countywide participation in wear-blue-to-work day on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, now therefore be it resolved that ... the board of Henry County commissioners proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and encourages everyone in the community to recognize this month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families ... ."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a contract with R.G. Zachrich, Defiance, for replacement of a bridge on Henry County Road T, between roads 9 and 10, just west of Liberty Center. The cost is $365,583.50, with a Sept. 1 completion date. Two other contractors — Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon; and Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold — also offered bids that were higher than Zachrich's.
• discussed renewal of the county's CORSA insurance renewal with Cameron Caryer of Frost Insurance, Napoleon. The cost is $118,203.
• approved two change orders totaling $111,119.86 for the courthouse tower and "Lady Justice" rehab project.
• discussed the proposed resurfacing of a parking lot behind the county's Oakwood Plaza office complex with Jon Lindsay, the county's director of environmental health. He suggested cleaning up failing concrete in the lot as part of the project.
• met with Bob George, director of the Henry County Soil and water Conservation Office to discuss participation in a proposed Lucas County project to remove logjams in Swan Creek. A small part of the creek's watershed drains northeast Henry County. Commissioners agreed to be kept up on developments monthly — perhaps sending a representative to related proceedings — rather than twice a month.
