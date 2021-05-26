NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners extended a helping hand to the county’s airport board during their Tuesday meeting.

Commissioners authorized a loan of $161,663.90 to the board to complete the cost of its recent runway improvement project. The money will be reimbursed through a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.

He told The Crescent-News he expects the reimbursement to arrive in the fall.

The FAA grant covered the entire project cost, which totaled $1.95 million.

Henry County was only one of two Ohio airports to receive such a grant at the time. The other was Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus, which received $15 million for runway improvements.

During commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, John Nye and Tom Parker of the airport board also discussed a project planned this year in which the airport’s access drive and a parking area will be repaved. A FAA grant also will pay this cost, according to Miller, and totals about $250,000.

Nye and Parker invited commissioners to come and take a look at the airport improvements, which included runway milling and resurfacing, and the installation of LED lights.

The airport is located on County Road O southeast of Napoleon.

In other business Tuesday, commissioners:

• passed a resolution approving application for a juvenile court grant agreement from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023. Some $143,712 is being sought through the Ohio Department of Youth Services, according to Miller.

• approved a resolution authorizing a 2022-2023 biennial subgrant agreement with the Ohio Department of Job and Family services from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023. This is a routine matter undertaken every two years.

• passed a resolution approving an extension of a service agreement for payroll services between the Henry County Job and Family Services agency and Renhill HR on Demand from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $40,000.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments