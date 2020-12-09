NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved their 2021 budgets during their Tuesday meeting.
Two budgets were approved: a $9,882,499.70 general fund, which covers most county day-to-day functions, such as the various county departments (auditor, treasurer, recorder, for example) and a $28,074,105.11 budget for all other expenses. Examples of the latter include the county highway department (funded substantially with vehicle license fees and gas tax) as well as landfill expenses.
The general fund is 3.5% higher than the amount adopted for 2020, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller, and reflects increases in employee health care premiums as well as wages, but no planned additional hires. The wage figures will vary.
For example, commissioners approved 1.5% increases for county employees next year, but wages for county elected officials re-elected to new four-year terms are set by state law. While they could receive increases higher than 1.5%, they may not see a raise every year because in-term wage adjustments are not permitted.
Examples of the latter positions include the sheriff, clerk of courts and county prosecutor.
Like local governments everywhere, Henry County commissioners saw revenue drop earlier this year — from sales tax receipts, for example — amidst the coronavirus situation. Federal funds received through the state have helped address the matter, but commissioners are hoping for improvement in 2021.
Miller said sales tax receipts, a significant revenue source for the county general fund, bounced back in October, rising by 8% over the comparable 2019 figure.
"It takes a lot of those 8 percents to make up revenue we didn't receive from auto sales," he said, noting that such sales had dropped 50% earlier this year.
"At this point we are in not too bad of a position," Miller explained. "We just don't want to get carried away. We want to conserve our dollars."
Miller praised the county's elected officials and department heads for conservative budgeting.
"I'm really proud of our county officials," he said. "When they're asked to hold, they do, and we have."
The $28,074,105.11 set aside for Henry County's non-general fund expenses is above expected revenue of $27,208,358.57. But the county's carry-over is healthy enough to cover the difference, according to Miller.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer. She indicated that her office will seek estimates to establish a new website.
• held a meeting of the county records commission via Zoom electronic technology.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
