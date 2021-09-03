NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved the appointment of an interim county auditor during their meeting Thursday.
Liz Fruchey, the chief deputy in the auditor's office, will take the place of Auditor Kevin Garringer who will step down soon to become the City of Napoleon's finance director on Sept. 13.
Commissioners passed a related resolution Thursday approving Fruchey's appointment.
In the meantime, the Henry County Republican Party is taking applicants from those interested in finishing Garringer's four-year term, which will expire at the end of 2022. A new four-year term for the auditor's position beginning in January 2023 will be at stake during the November 2022 election.
Persons interested in filling Garringer’s unexpired term should send a cover letter and resume via regular mail to the central committee's secretary, Phil Parsons, at 10631 County Road M, Napoleon, OH 43545, or via email to mpparsons@centurylink.net before 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Applicants are asked to attend a central committee scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the Henry County commissioners office meeting room, 1855 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Candidates will be interviewed for the position at this meeting.
The committee will meet in executive session after interviewing the candidates and make its decision thereafter.
Parsons told The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon that one candidate has officially applied. But he indicated that Fruchey is among at least two others who are interested in taking the position.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Laura Rohlf of Henry County's OSU Extension Office. She provided information on the Henry County Fair livestock sale.
• passed a resolution approving payment of $243,726 for a bridge project on Henry County Road T.
• discussed software for the county's VIP software program with Chris Badenhop, IT specialist. The program is used to pay the county's bills, according to Commissioner Jeff Mires. Commissioners are looking for a way to make it more secure, according to Mires.
• approved a resolution approving 2020 ditch maintenance collections for tax year 2022.
