NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners held a brief meeting Thursday.

Approved was the appointment of Glenn Miller as president of the solid waste policy committee.

The commissioners also took action on budget adjustments, then and now certificates and applications for county credit cards.

Commissioners also were scheduled to meet with Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague this morning.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, commissioners will network at the county senior center. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, commissioners are scheduled to attend the CIC meeting and reception.

The office will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.

