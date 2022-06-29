NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners verbally agreed during their Tuesday session to place the county senior center's property tax renewal levy on the fall ballot.
As requested by Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman, the 1-mill, five-year levy would be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot for all Henry County voters to decide.
Commissioners verbally indicated their support for placement of the issue on the ballot, but will consider a formal resolution at a future meeting.
The levy would expire at the end of 2023, if not renewed before then.
Bostelman told commissioners that senior center reserves are large enough to get through 2024 without a renewed levy, but by February 2025 deficit spending would begin with a $500,000 deficit emerging thereafter.
Also Tuesday, Bostelman updated commissioners generally on senior center activities.
She noted that her agency served an average of 43 congregate meals during May, although the figure was higher due to a larger event.
"Meals on Wheels" program averaged 302 per day in May. This included the senior center's "grab and go" option as well as home-delivered meals, she noted.
The agency's recent rummage sale generated approximately $3,000, reported Bostelman, who complimented Napoleon High School football players for their assistance in tearing down following the event.
Too, she informed commissioners that part of the senior center's parking lot is resurfaced. The remainder will await completion of a pickleball construction project.
Additionally, Bostelman's report noted that a "Birthday Bash" will be held by the senior center on July 27 while "Senior Day" at the Henry County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 16.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution rescinding a previous resolution and passing a new one that increases the cost of new benches for the courthouse's fourth floor. The new cost is $12,992.61, an increase of $742.72.
• met with their counterparts from Defiance, Putnam and Wood counties to discuss ditch maintenance. Commissioners approved separate resolutions concerning ditches jointly maintained by Henry and Defiance counties, Henry and Putnam counties, and Henry and Wood counties.
• tabled a resolution for an agreement between the Henry County Transportation Network and Henry County Senior Center subject to commissioners' review.
