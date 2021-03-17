NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners awarded two contracts and discussed a new electric aggregation agreement during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners agreed to contract with Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for this year's county road resurfacing program. The cost is $1,214,386.
The county is planning to repave the following roads:
• County Road 14, between Ohio 281 and County Road M.
• County Road 7, between U.S. 6 and County Road M.
• County Road 16C, between the Holgate corporation limit and County Road 17.
• County Road 17, between County Road 16C and County Road B.
• County Road 16A, between County Road 16C and County Road Y.
• County Road H, between County Road 18 and Road 19.
The contract also will include replacing asphalt behind the county offices on Oakwood Avenue.
In another matter, commissioners discussed the county's electric aggregation program with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy. Hoffman and Palmer Energy are handling the electric program on behalf of commissioners.
The program allows customers in participating county political subdivisions to receive savings on their electricity bills through an energy contract with a chosen power supplier.
Hoffman presented commissioners with options for the next contract, which will run until at least May 2023 and, perhaps, beyond. Palmer is recommending that a new contract be signed extending to the December 2023 billing period.
The current agreement expires in June.
Five suppliers — Energy Harbor, Dynergy, Constellation, Volunteer and AEP Energy — submitted quotes for the next contract.
Participating Henry County jurisdictions include Damascus, Flatrock, Freedom, Harrison, Liberty, Marion, Monroe, Napoleon, Pleasant, Richfield and Washington townships along with the villages of Holgate, Liberty Center McClure and New Bavaria.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a contract with Snyder Chevrolet, Napoleon, for the purchase of a new pickup and heating/refrigeration unit. The cost is $46,424. The vehicle will be used to deliver senior center meals to senior citizens throughout Henry County.
• held two executive sessions to discuss security matters.
• approved participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation's salt purchase contracts for 2021.
