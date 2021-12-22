NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved two county government budgets for 2022 during their Tuesday meeting.
The general fund budget totals $10,446,171.47, or 5.7% more than what was approved for 2021 ($9,882,499.70). And the county's other budget — supporting such things as HOPE Services, the health department and the highway department, which generally have their own revenue sources — total $31,192.535.04 for 2022 with revenue of $28,131,812.
Carry-over is expected to cover the difference in the latter budget, according to the commissioners office. For example, HOPE Services' carry-over reached a high enough level earlier this year that commissioners declined placing the agency's renewal levy on the ballot.
The budget recommends 3% raises for county workers in 2022 while employee health insurance costs have gone up by 9%, according to Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller.
The general fund includes an additional full-time position in the treasurer's office to train a person who will take the place of a retiring employee in 2022, Miller noted, as well as an extra hire in the recorder's office. The latter position is needed to "fill in some gaps that the recorder had," he said.
Speaking generally about the county's spending plans next year, Miller said his colleagues are "pleased with the budget. We feel that we can explain why we have the increases, and for those things there's not a whole lot we could do. We also recognize that we're going to see upward pressure on wages ... .
"The department heads have done an excellent job holding their costs," he added. "I don't see frivolous spending. We've run a pretty tight ship."
Miller explained that this approach began before his time — nine years ago — as commissioner when department heads were urged to budget tightly. But if they needed something throughout the year they were encouraged to come to commissioners and "we'll make sure the money's there."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• discussed the children services budget with Henry County Auditor Liz Fruchey as well as Jo Brubaker and Shannon Jones of the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services.
• established the 2022 standard mileage rate at 58.5 cents.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement with Deshler Village for IT services at $28.43 per hour.
• met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property.
