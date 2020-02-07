NAPOLEON — A long-serving Henry County commissioner attended his last regular session this week before retirement.
Tom VonDeylen, 66, serving in his fourth term, will step down Monday, having attended his last commissioner session Thursday. (Henry County commissioners hold regular sessions on Tuesday and Thursday.)
The commissioners’ office hosted an open house for VonDeylen, a Republican, Thursday afternoon at their facilities on Oakwood Avenue in Napoleon.
The Henry County Republican Party is now tasked with naming VonDeylen’s replacement.
VonDeylen — the former owner of Napoleon’s John Deere dealership — was first elected commissioner in 2006 before winning re-election in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He had just started the second year of his latest four-year term.
“It’s just time,” said VonDeylen when asked Thursday why he is retiring. “I’ve reached retirement age and have other things I’d rather do than work.”
Republicans have not asked for his input on a replacement, he explained, although they did inquire about the biggest issue for the county. VonDeylen said he told them the post-closure account for the county landfill needs to be looked at closely.
All landfills are required by EPA to hold a post-closure account to help ensure proper environmental monitoring and maintenance after such facilities close.
As for his last 13 years in county office, VonDeylen professed enjoyment of the position.
“For me, I’m a numbers person,” said VonDeylen, who has an accounting degree from Bowling Green State University. “The budget and the financials was always something that was near and dear to me. I enjoyed meeting with the other elected officials and department heads, and getting our budgets to balance. I felt I was never really good at economic development, but the finance part was the part I enjoyed.”
He has no specific plans for retirement.
VonDeylen and his wife, Sandy, live in rural Henry County, north of Napoleon.
