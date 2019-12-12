NAPOLEON — According to provisional statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 15 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday, from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.
This is up from seven people killed in fatal crashes last year. Henry County Safe Communities reports no fatal crashes occurred in Henry County during the month of November.
However, Henry County did see an increase this November (compared to last November) in deer-related crashes, minor injuries suspected due to a crash, speeding-related crashes and reports of property damage due to crashes.
“The increase in these statistics is another reminder of why it’s important to be safe on the roads,” said Tante Lovins, Safe Communities coordinator. “The goal of Henry County Safe Communities is to save lives and reduce injuries due to traffic-related crashes. We all want to see our friends and family arrive safe and sound for the holiday festivities.”
Henry County Safe Communities Coalition reminds you to follow these tips when traveling for the holidays this year:
• Always remember to plan ahead if you will be celebrating. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously and do not consume alcohol. Even one beer can impair your driving ability.
• Fall and winter are peak seasons for deer-related crashes. If an accident with a deer is unavoidable, it is usually best not to swerve — jerking the steering wheel may cause the car to spin out of control or into oncoming traffic.
• Wear a seatbelt no matter where you are sitting in the car or how far you are going. Make sure all of the drivers in the vehicle are buckled up before going anywhere, even if it’s just across the street.
