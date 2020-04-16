NAPOLEON — On Wednesday, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers received an email from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) that contained an attachment from the USDA Animal Care. This is in reference to an animal breeding mill near Napoleon.

This is the first time Howe-Gebers was made aware of this information. At this time, attempts are being made to verify the information by officials. The matter also has been referred to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information will be made available following the conclusion of the investigation.

