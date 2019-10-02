NAPOLEON — For the second year, the Henry County Health Department has received a Safe Communities grant to prevent traffic-related fatalities and injuries.
The approximately $35,000 grant was awarded through the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO). The Ohio Safe Communities program is a data-driven initiative to save lives and reduce injuries through collaboration among state, county and local partners.
“Over the last year, the Safe Communities grant has allowed us to reach more residents with traffic safety messages and work to prevent fatal crashes and injuries in Henry County,” said Mark Adams, Henry County health commissioner. “We are very excited to receive another year of funding and continue to expand our work to keep residents safe on the roads.”
Henry County Safe Communities has held 17 events throughout the county interacting with nearly 3,000 residents, completed 12 traffic safety messaging blitzes, and brought together 14 partner agencies or individuals to address traffic safety in our community. The coalition also held a special event to educate Napoleon High School youth on “Click It or Ticket,” featuring Justin and Jacob Rettig telling the story of how safety belts saved their lives during a crash. Also, Henry County Safe Communities brought together first responders and residents for a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over event during the Henry County Fair to hear Teresa Bilow share her tragic story of losing her daughter due to a drunk-driving crash.
According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, there have been six fatal crashes in the county resulting in eight deaths from Oct. 1, 2018-Sept. 29, 2019. The coalition has reviewed four of those crashes and discussed countermeasures. At the upcoming October meeting, the coalition will review the remaining two fatal crashes.
The health department will continue to utilize the funding to build a coalition of community partners to address traffic safety issues, coordinate events and activities to raise awareness about safe driving practices and distribute educational materials.
“I’m really proud of what our coalition has accomplished over the last year,” said Tante Lovins, Safe Communities Project coordinator. “Through our partnerships and events, we’ve brought a greater awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving, not wearing a seat belt and the impacts of distracted driving to the community. Over the next year, our coalition will continue its mission to save lives and reduce injuries due to traffic crashes.”
Henry County Safe Communities welcomes any community member to join the coalition to help in its efforts to improve traffic safety in the community. If you are interested, contact the Henry County Health Department at 419-599-5545, ext. 1294, or by email at tlovins@henrycohd.org.
