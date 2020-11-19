Henry County

Real estate transfers

Napoleon Township —

Dana Olson, et al, trustees to Victor Huener, et al, Sec. 8, 1.99 acres.

Harrison Township —

Herbert Scheckelhoff, et al, to Mary Scheckelhoff, Sec. 11.

John Steffen (life estate) to Darlene Frania, Sec. 10, 59.33 acres.

Liberty Township —

John Steffen (life estate) to Darlene Frania, Sec. 3, 70.69 acres.

Liberty Center Corp. —

Jenna Fitch, et al, to Triple R Renovations, Inc., Sec. 25, 0.2 acres.

Triple R Renovations, Inc., to Sara Fox, Sec. 25, 0.2 acres.

Washington Township —

Estate of Roger Stilwill to Lindsay Foster, et al, Sec. 17, 2 acres.

Jon Leatherman to Derrek Unverferth, lots 44-45 Colton.

Damascus Township —

Federal National Mortgage Association to Randy Carpenter, et ux, Sec. 33, 2.08 acres.

McClure Corp. —

Michael Beck Farms, LTD to Ridgeville Elevator, Sec. 22, 0.54 acres, 0.2 acres.

Richfield Township —

John Steffen (life estate) to Darlene Frania, Sec. 4, 78.14 acres, 1.13 acres.

Deshler Corp. —

Dennis Bremer to Steven Plotts, lots 110-111 J H Stearns Add.

Napoleon Corp. —

Wilma Jean Spangler to Nicole Spangler-Barnhart, trustee, lot 35 Harmony Acres.

Marvin Rabe, trustee, to Debra Riebesel, Chelsea Condominiums Building E, unit 1160.

Darwin Junge, et ux, to Megan Cordes, lot 22, W P Duffy’s Glendale Ext.

Jennifer Lowinski to Elijah Tracy, et ux, lot 3, Mary Dodd’s First Add.

Rachel Hernandez to Timothy Metzger, et ux, lot 40, Richter’s Third Add.

