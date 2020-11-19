Henry County
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Dana Olson, et al, trustees to Victor Huener, et al, Sec. 8, 1.99 acres.
Harrison Township —
Herbert Scheckelhoff, et al, to Mary Scheckelhoff, Sec. 11.
John Steffen (life estate) to Darlene Frania, Sec. 10, 59.33 acres.
Liberty Township —
John Steffen (life estate) to Darlene Frania, Sec. 3, 70.69 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Jenna Fitch, et al, to Triple R Renovations, Inc., Sec. 25, 0.2 acres.
Triple R Renovations, Inc., to Sara Fox, Sec. 25, 0.2 acres.
Washington Township —
Estate of Roger Stilwill to Lindsay Foster, et al, Sec. 17, 2 acres.
Jon Leatherman to Derrek Unverferth, lots 44-45 Colton.
Damascus Township —
Federal National Mortgage Association to Randy Carpenter, et ux, Sec. 33, 2.08 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Michael Beck Farms, LTD to Ridgeville Elevator, Sec. 22, 0.54 acres, 0.2 acres.
Richfield Township —
John Steffen (life estate) to Darlene Frania, Sec. 4, 78.14 acres, 1.13 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Dennis Bremer to Steven Plotts, lots 110-111 J H Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Wilma Jean Spangler to Nicole Spangler-Barnhart, trustee, lot 35 Harmony Acres.
Marvin Rabe, trustee, to Debra Riebesel, Chelsea Condominiums Building E, unit 1160.
Darwin Junge, et ux, to Megan Cordes, lot 22, W P Duffy’s Glendale Ext.
Jennifer Lowinski to Elijah Tracy, et ux, lot 3, Mary Dodd’s First Add.
Rachel Hernandez to Timothy Metzger, et ux, lot 40, Richter’s Third Add.
