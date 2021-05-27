Henry County
Marriage licenses
Gabriel Slattman, 23, Ridgeville Corners, sanitation and Logan Emerson, 24, Ridgeville Corners, production.
Adam Jones, 25, Napoleon, supervisor and Danielle Moore, 24, Napoleon, rad tech.
Ryan Aelker, 27, Aurora, CO., school security officer and Carli Dillon, 24, Aurora, CO., tax attorney.
Robert Suber II, 29, Deshler, material handler and Morgan Lieske, 23, Deshler, program coordinator.
Matthew Dierker, 25, Liberty Center, laborer and Corinne Porter, 25, Liberty Center, teacher.
Common pleas
On the dockets
Logan Mahlman, Holgate, and Makayla Mahlman, Fostoria, dissolution.
Matthew Crandall, Napoelon, and Erin Crandall, Perrysburg, dissolution.
Kenneth Reeves, Bowling Green, and Sarah Reeves, McClure, dissolution.
Thomas Lubinski Jr., Battle Creek, Mi., vs. Erin Lubinski, Liberty Center, divorce.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michael Foster, et ux, to Kerrie Jo Kessinger, Sec. 18, 0.83 acres.
Napoleon Township —
George Drewes, et al, to Marilyn Freytag, Sec. 6, 40 acres.
Marilyn Freytag to Marilyn Freytag, et vir, Sec. 6, 40 acres.
Elliot Scott, et al, trustees to Elliot Scott, trustee, Sec. 12, 0.02 acres.
Mary Hatcher to Mary Hatcher, Sec. 26, 5.46 acres.
Marion Township —
Dick Kirkendall to Joanne Kirkendall (life estate), et al, Sec. 2, 21.65 acres; Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Joanne Kirkendall (life estate), et al, to Keith Kirkendall, trustee, et al, Sec. 2, 21.65 acres; Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Keith Kirkendall, trustee, et al, to John Kirkendall, Sec. 2, 21.65 acres; Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Jayma Gobroggem et al, to Cleo Brubaker, Sec. 11, 0.48 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
State of Ohio to Craig Griffith, et ux, lot 6, L. Horn’s First Add.
Amanda Hughes to Amanda Hughes, et al, Sec. 10, 0.736 acres.
Liberty Township —
Neal Slagle, et ux, to Neal Slagle, et ux, Sec. 14, 27.11 acres, 0.68 acres.
Neal Slagle, et ux, to Ryan Davis, et ux, 1.167 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Shirley Sloan to William Sloan, et al, lot 6, G.P. Parrish’s First Add.
Washington Township —
Francis Gelske, et ux, to Francis Gelske, et ux, Sec. 4, 8.58 acres.
State of Ohio to Matthew Hintz, lots 73-74 and 81, Texas.
Richard Murdock (life estate) to Linda Lee, Sec. 36, 8 acres, 2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Sheila Niswander to Sheila Niswander, trustee, lot 36, Cottage LSD GRD.
McClure Corp. —
State of Ohio to Craig Griffith, et ux, lots 5-6, J.G. Markley’s First Add; lots 9 and 11, J.G. Markley’s Second Add.
Richfield Township —
Sandra Kuhlman to Charles Kuhlman, et ux, Sec. 1, 40 acres, 39.21 acres, 0.79 acres.
Jerry Brown to Sandra Kuhlman, Sec. 1, 0.79 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
State of Ohio to Joseph Silecchia, part lot 13 and lot 20, D and J Stearn’s Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Michelle Brown to kelly Lynn Parker, lot 12B, Phillips Outlots.
Austin Ripke to Jason Garner, lot 154, Sheffield’s Third Add.
St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon to Snyder Real Estate Holdings LLC, Sec. 11, 0.68 acres.
Elliot Scott, et al, trustees, to Elliot Scott, Sec. 2, 5.87 acres.
Margaret Gyurasics, et al, to Joshua Campbell, lot 13, Brickyard Sub.
S.A.S. Group Co. to Christopher Carter, et ux, Sec, 14, 0.16 acres.
Bruce Pickering, et al, to Bruce Pickering, trustee, lot 14, Twin Oaks First Add.
William Meyers to Henry County Family Rentals LLC, 3A RIV and CAN.
