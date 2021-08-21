NAPOLEON — On Wednesday afternoon, in the third floor rotunda of the Henry County Courthouse, just outside the Common Pleas Court, staff gathered for a celebration.
The long career of Judge John Collier was the center of everyone’s attention from 2-4 p.m., as they celebrated his retirement.
The bittersweet afternoon included greetings from colleague judges from Henry and Defiance counties, as well as courthouse staff, Henry County Sheriff deputies, Napoleon Police, friends and family.
Collier, who has served Henry County Common Pleas Court since 1995, will retire at the beginning of September.
Asked about what he would miss the most, Collier said, without hesitation, “The staff. The people who worked in my office, the Clerk, the Sheriff and deputies, police officers. They were good people to work with.”
He added, “I had one deputy who came to me and said that I was the judge when he handled one of his first cases. After the trial I talked with him and told him why the person had to be released. He thanked me and said, ‘I learned a lot from that.’”
According to Collier, the most difficult part of being a judge is having privileged information and not being able to share it.
“I would hear people talk about something and they would not have all the information. I couldn’t say anything.”
The afternoon was bittersweet because Collier enjoyed his work as judge, and the day was a celebration of that time. Because of health issues, however, he has chosen to retire.
When asked about his greatest accomplishment, he got a little emotional.
“I got the job done,” he said.
