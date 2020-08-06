Henry County
Marriage licenses
Kurtis Kahle, Napoleon, 25, construction and Abigail Parratt, Napoleon, 24, exercise therapist.
Konner Gerken, Napoleon, 28, maintenance and Chelsea Wilson, Napoleon, 22, massage therapist.
Benjamin DeWit, Liberty Center, 40, account manager and Breanna Snyder, 38, Liberty Center, treasurer/CFO.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Steven Carr, et al, to Nicholas Nouser, Sec. 35, 2.95 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Robert Meyer to Robert Meyer, Sec. 2, 37.72 acres; Sec. 3, 36.02 acres.
Robert Meyer to Robert Meyer Living Trust, Sec. 2, 37.72 acres; Sec. 3, 36.02 acres.
Marvis Eis, et ux, (life estate) to Sally Eis, et al, (life estate), Sec. 30, 0.8 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
SLG Enterprises, LLC, to Rodger Hefflinger, et ux, lot 150 original plat, S 22.5’.
Monroe Township —
Rebecca Aderman to Ruth Aderman, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Joel Murray to Matthew Reinbolt, Sec. 16, 1.06 acres.
Liberty Township —
Douglas Bitzinger, et ux, to Alice Bitzinger, Sec. 29, 0.74 acres.
Robert Meyer to Robert Meyer, Sec. 30, 1 acre.
Robert Meyer to Robert Meyer Living Trust, Sec. 30, 1.09 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Steven Pieracini, et ux, to Andrew Pieracini, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.34 acres.
Washington Township —
Patricia Vanorder to Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Sec. 4, 31 acres.
Barry Kern, et ux, to Kyle Kern, et al, trustees, Sec. 33, 1.197 acres; Sec. 33, 5.808 acres.
Kyle Kern, et al, trustees, to Kyle Kern, et al, trustees, Sec. 33, 1.197 acres; Sec. 33, 2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Randolf Germann, trustee, to Robert Germann, et ux, Sec. 7, 12.95 acres.
McClure Village to Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Sec. 9, 5.04 acres.
John Byers, et ux, to Abby Cox, et al, Sec. 24.
McClure Corp. —
McClure DOHP, LLC, to Seaport Brandon, LLC, replat lots 213-215 and Vac alley of McClure MFG.
Bartlow Township —
Bruce Blue, et al, to Karen Blue, Sec. 18, 2.5 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Scott Durham, et ux, to Brian Bascom, lot 33, Anthony Wayne 2nd addition.
Loren Volkman to Loren Volkman, trustee, lot 6, Mary Dodds 1st addition.
Philip Rausch to Andrew Ham, et ux, lot 1, Gerken-Hoeffel 1st addition.
Scott Behnfeldt et al, to Mark Crandall, lot 1 J.G. Lowes 1st addition, add PCL.
Richard Buddlemeyer, et al, to Kurt Slee, et ux, lot 11, J.G. Lowes 1st addition, all OL PT.
Edward Hoeffel, et ux, to Ethan Plummer, et ux, lot 7 Richters Park Lane.
City of Napoleon to City of Napoleon, lot 13-14 and 17, R.K. Scotts add OL S PT; lots 15-16 R.K. Scotts outlots PT outlots 13-14 R.K. Scotts.
Richard Cobb, et al, trustees, to Constance Cobb, et al, trustees, Sec. 14, 0.36 acres.
Constance Cobb, et al, trustees, to Justin Cobb, Sec. 14, 0.36 acres.
Debora Bergstedt, trustees, to Scott Durham, et ux, lot 17 Twin Oaks 1st addition.
