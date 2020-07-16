Henry County

Real estate transfers

Damascus Township —

Rosemary Hutcheson, trustee to Rosemary Hutcheson, trustee, Sec. 35, 20 acres; Sec. 34, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 16 acres; Sec. 21, 14.72 acres.

McClure Corp. —

Rosemary Hutcheson, trustee, to Rosemary Hutcheson, trustee, Sec. 21, 6.78 acres.

