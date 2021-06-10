Henry county courthouse
Marriage licenses
Joshua Golden, 28, Liberty Center, Maintenance and Ellen Davenport, 27, Liberty Center, RN.
Gregory Hahn, 27, Napoleon, Electrician and Ashley Mack, 23, Napoleon, RN.
Samuel Sanchez, 21, Napoleon, production technician and Nicole Miller, 21, Napoleon, industrial painter.
Common pleas
On the docket
Gabriel Garza, Napoleon vs. Dezer Rae Patterson, Boise, Idaho, divorce.
Joseph Casiano, McClure vs. Nichole Casiano, McClure, divorce.
Stone Creek Financial vs. Daniel and Kishwa Jenkins, address unknown, money judgement.
East Water Leasing Co. vs. Laura Durham, Hamler, money judgement.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Terry Martin, address unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Robert Bostelman, trustees, to Benjamin Sonnenberg, et ux, Sec. 3, 3.1 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Timothy Phillips, et ux, to David Moyer, lot 35, Hill’s Second Add.
Harrison Township —
Herbert Huddle, trustee, to David Huddle Farms, LLC, Sec. 28, 37.53 acres.
Logan Stark to Ashely Stark, et al, lot 8, Maumee Heights Sub.; lot 4, Murray Lane Sub.
Ashely Stark, et al, to Michael Strong, et al, lot 8, Maumee Heights Sub.; lot 4, Murray Lane Sub.
Liberty Township —
Bonnie Ohlrich, trustee, to Nathan Leidighm Sec. 33, 2.55 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Asta Rudolph to Thomas Markley, lot 6, D Stoner’s Second Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Edmund Peper to Robert Elston, et al, lot 41, A Wayne Third Add.
Taya Franz to Jennifer Beard, lot 4, First Highland Add.
Connie Beltz to Jerry Beltz, lots 64-67, Majestic Heights Add.
Joann Dennie to Erica Smay, et al, lot 129, original plat.
Asta Rudolph to Thomas Markley, lot 17, Stelter’s Add.
Stephen Kloos, et al, to Stephen Kloos, et al, trustee, lot 6, Twin Oaks Sub.
