Henry county courthouse
Common pleas
On the dockets
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Dianna Wilkens, McClure, money judgement.
Old Republic Equity Credit vs. Thomas Shope, Pedro, money judgement.
Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Luann Carrick, address unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Ryan Robertson to Robert Hesterman, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.5 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Richard Badenhop, et ux, to Richard Badenhop, et ux, Sec. 18, 1.24 acres.
Jenny Knox, et vir, to Thomas Knox, Sec. 30, 0.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Krystal Long to Jordan Long, Sec. 25, 0.53 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Robin Von Deylen to Thomas Von Deylen, lot 74, Brayer, Kauffman First Add.
Marion Township —
Douglas Gray, et ux, to D&D Hoffman Farms, et al, Sec. 6, 13.02 acres.
Monroe Township —
Rachel Sharpe to Kurt Sharpe, Sec. 3, 5.68 acres.
Peggy Jo Follett, et al, to Jason Kurtz, Sec. 21, 64.09 acres.
James Willford to Jason Kurtz, Sec. 21, 64.09 acres.
Peggy Jo Follett, et al, to Kyle Kurtz, Sec. 22, 21.33 acres; Sec. 23, 0.37 acres.
Cynthia Dinius to Kyle Kurtz, Sec. 23, 21.7 acres, 0.37 acres.
James Willford to Kyle Kurtz, Sec. 22, 21.33 acres; Sec. 23, 0.37 acres.
Liberty Township —
Tony Bowerman to Tony Bowerman, trustee, Sec. 14, 35.89 acres, 36.44 acres.
Sherrie Schneider to Laura Fulton, Sec. 7, 1.16 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Janet Cole to Gary Cole, lots 56, 58-59, original plat.
Belinda Hayes to Richard Hayes, Sec. 36, 0.41 acres.
Virginia Von Seggern to Sherrie Maynard, Sec. 36, 0.41 acres.
Washington Township —
Harley Spicer, et ux, to Michael Spicer, et al, Sec. 24, 24.59 acres.
Lumbrezer Box LTD, LLC to Bialecki Properties Co., Sec. 25, 56.93 acres.
Douglas Box to Bialecki Properties Co., Sec. 25, 56.93 acres.
Damascus Township —
Darrel Force to Darrel Force, et ux, Sec. 17, 5 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Barbara Long, co-trustee, to Donald Achinger, et al, Sec. 27, 1.95 acres.
Deshler Corp . —
Sancus Investment Group, LLC to Mountain Express Oil Company, lot 83, original plat; lot 202 original plat.
Mountain Express Oil Company to Taylor Merchantile, lot 83, original plat, lot 202, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Delores McColley (life estate) to David McColley, et al, lot 12, W Daggett’s Sub.
Erik Johnson to Fannie Mae, lot 14, Hague and Raff’s First Add.
Paul Keech, et al, to Paul Keech, et ux, trustee, lot 28, Spengler’s Add.
Virginia Von Seggern to Richard Hayes, partial lot, lot 3 German Mutual.
Dena Graham to Jay Lemley, et ux, lot 24, Twin Oaks First Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.