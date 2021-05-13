Henry County
Common pleas
On the docket
John Paul Morrison, Liberty Center and Michelle Morrison, Liberty Center, dissolution.
Real estate tranfers
Ridgeville Township —
Charles Wettle, et ux, to Sandra Wettle, Sec. 17, 6.12 acres.
Napoleon Township —
George Drewes, et al, to Marilyn Freytag, Sec. 6, 40 acres.
Marilyn Freytag to Marilyn Freytag, et al, Sec. 6, 40 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Anthony Moss to David Ramey, trustee, Sec. 34, 0.74 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Eileen Bostelman to Jason Bostelman, et al, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Mark Westrick, et ux, to Curt Sigg, et ux, Sec. 17, 0.74 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Timothy Herndon, et ux, to Sebastian Yochum, et al, lots 145 and 148, original plat.
Marion Township —
Larry Haase, et al, to Mary Ann Haase, Sec. 15, 78.25 acres.
Michael Okuley to Okuley Farm and Son LLC, Sec. 17, 48.78 acres; Sec. 19, 80 acres.
Loyda Thomas (life estate) to Jerry Thomas, et al, Sec. 28, 59.43 acres, 22.5 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Robert Tietje, et ux, to Village of Hamler, lots 13-15, W Sargent First Add.
Monroe Township —
Beth Hannum to Caleb Fuller, Sec. 3, 1.38 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Sheriff Bodenbender to Garrett Gerschutz, lot 1, E T Coon’s Add.
Linda Caudill, et al, to Bradley Arno, lot 15, Crestview Second Add.
Gregory Matthews to Aaron Kolodziejczyk, lot 55, original plat.
Jesse Miller, et ux, to Jesse Miller, et ux, Sec. 36, 0.39 acres.
Washington Township —
Teresa Long to Taylor Sattler, Sec. 17, 4.38 acres.
Caleb Shanks to Caleb Shanks, et ux, Sec. 33, 1.73 acres.
Damascus Township —
Maurice Ballmer to Cheryl Kruse, successor trustee, Sec. 16, 2.51 acres.
Cheryl Ballmer, successor trustee, to Cheryl Kruse, Sec 16, 2.51 acres.
Richard Flowers to Richard Flowers, et al, Sec. 23, 78.34 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 26, 49.56 acres; Sec. 36, 108.65 acres.
Richfield Township —
Maurice Ballmer to Cheryl Kruse, successor trustee, Sec. 1, 15.5 acres; Sec. 2, 100 acres.
Cheryl Kruse, successor trustee, to Cheryl Kruse, Sec. 1, 15.5 acres; Sec. 2, 100 acres.
Richard Flowers to Richard Flowers, et al, Sec. 13, 27.95 acres, 9.7 acres, 0.302 acres, 40 acres, 20 acres, 17 acres, 8.89 acres, 1.652 acres; Sec. 15, 40 acres, 38.43 acres.
Gregory Flowers, et ux, to Gregory Flowers, et ux, Sec. 13, 0.302 acres, 1.11 acres, 1.652 acres, 0.04 acres.
Ruth Smith to Lauren Smith, Sec. 29, 2.07 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Ted Guelde, et ux, to Rex Moll, et ux, Sec. 6, 5.765 acres, 3.001 acres.
Rex Moll, et ux, to Jack Moll, et ux, Sec. 6, 3.001 acres.
Jack Moll, et ux, to Jack Moll, et ux, Sec. 6, 3.001 acres, 2.8 acres.
Rex Moll, et ux, to Ted Guelde, et ux, Sec. 6, 9.47 acres.
Denise Eckel to Jack Moll, et ux, Sec. 6, 2.8 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
John Collier, et ux, to William Ocheske, et al, lots 197-200, original plat.
Jessica Silecchia to Village of Deshler, lot 9, D and J Stearns Add.
Brian Morrow, et al, to Josh Almanza, lot 2, Kuesel Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kevin Lime to Jennifer Steffen, lot 22, Mary Dodds Second Add.
Joshua Lynch to Susan Dorrington, lot 3, Hague and Raff’s First Add.
Kathleen Douglas, et al, to Charles Lyon Jr., lot 4, Renneckers Sub.
Danny Hogrefe to Richard Luzny, Sec. 12, 0.33 acres.
S.A.S. Group Company to Donald Tilse, Sec. 22, 4.84 acres.
