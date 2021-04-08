Henry County

Common P

On the docket

Keith Wood, Napoleon, and Kayla Wood, Napoleon, dissolution with children.

Progressive Specialty Insurance vs. Brett Mason, address unknown, money judgement.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Heather Fox, address unknown, money judgement.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Dennis Cheney, address unknown, money judgement.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Katelynn Crowell, address unknown, money judgement.

Flower Hospital and Toledo Hospital vs. Alicia Mohr, Morenci, Mi., money judgement.

Real estate transfers

Monroe Township —

Michael Russell, et al, to Michael Russell, Sec. 16, 37.54 acres; Sec. 20, 19.75 acres.

Michael Russell to MICA Group LLC, Sec. 16, 37.54 acres; Sec. 20, 19.75 acres.

Liberty Center Corp. —

Craig Meyers, et ux, to Sherry Myers, lot 6, J Russell’s First Add.

Michael Keller, et ux, to Michael Miller, et ux, lot 3, Sarah Sohn’s Add.

Washington Township —

Robert Meister to Carl Devault Sr., Sec. 19, 5.69 acres.

R.A.M. Farms LLC to Michael Hayden, et ux, Sec. 22, 4 acres.

Bartlow Township —

Nick Wagner, et al, to Nick Wagner, trustee, Sec. 29, 0.63 acres.

Colleen May, et al, to Nick Wagner, trustee, Sec. 29, 20 acres.

Napoleon Corp. —

Jacob Plassman to Heather White, lot 1, Richter’s Second Add.

