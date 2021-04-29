Henry County
Common pleas
On the dockets
Douglas Elling, Liberty Center and Nicole Elling, Liberty Center, dissolution.
Discover Bank vs. Donald Tackett, address unknown, money judgement.
Capital One Bank vs. Michelle Pieracini, address unknown, money judgement.
Marriage licenses
Benjamin Box, 38, Liberty Center, kitchen manager and LeeAnn Cavallo, 32, Liberty Center, auditor.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Randall Gerken, et al, to Randall Gerken, trustee, et ux, Sec. 14, 78.32 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Randall Gerken, et al, to Randall Gerken, trustee, et ux, Sec. 2, 2.67 acres.
Stanley Wiemken, trustee, to Stanley Wiemken, trustee, Sec. 11, 2.45 acres.
Kirt Wells, et ux, to Trevor Reed, Sec. 16, 4.64 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Jane Buenger to Ronald Buenger, Sec. 17, 3 acres.
Monroe Township —
Michael Gunter to Michael Gunter, trustee, Sec. 1, 1.5 acres.
Harold Davidson to Terry Kline, et al, Sec. 9, 40.02 acres.
John Lause, et al, to Terry Kline, Sec. 9, 4002 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Terry Kline, et ux, to Michelle Kline, lots 39-40 J. Bensing’s First Add.; Sec. 11, 2.45 acres, 0.44 acres, 1.18 acres, 1.98 acres.
Terry Kline, et ux, to Kline Christmas Tree Farm, LLC, lots 39-40 J. Bensing’s First Add.; Sec. 11, 2.45 acres, 0.44 acres, 1.18 acres, 1.98 acres.
Liberty Township —
Mara Silva, et vir, to Mara Silva, et vir, Sec. 26, 0.49 acres, 0.59 acres.
Leo Rabe, et al, trustee, to Mara Silva, et vir, Sec. 26, 0.09 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Marilyn Sonnenberg to Marilyn Sonnenberg, trustee, lots 22-23, Conway’s Maplewood.
Angela Leis to Duane Franz, lot 2, Kline’s Add.
Randall Fisher, et ux, to Randall Fisher, et ux, trustee, lot 5, C C Young’s First Add.
Washington Township —
Arrowhead Pointe, LLC to David Parcher, et al, trustees, Sec. 5, 4 acres.
Ernie Wittes to Thomas Davis, Sec. 14, 0.87 acres.
Rene Smith to Rene Smith, et vir, Sec. 20, 3 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Eugene Rosebrook to Marlene Mohring, Sec. 15, 40.46 acres.
Marlene Mohring to Daniel Rosebrook, Sec. 15, 40.46 acres.
Daniel Rosebrook to Howard Rosebrook, et ux, Sec. 15, 40.46 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
State Bank and Trust Company to Buckeye 419 Properties, LLC, lots 8-9, Block 1, Phillips and Staffords Add; lot 4, Phillips and Staffords Add.
David Bruback to Wendy Grindstaff, lot 13, N.H. Hartman Sub; lot 11, JG Lowe’s First Add.
Randall Gerken, et al, to Deborah Gerken, trustee, lot 11, Harmony Acres Add.
Jon Knepley, et ux, to Mark Oberhaus, et ux, lot 13, Sheffield’s First Add.
James Snider, et ux, to Pamela Snider, lots 56-58, Westwood Add.
Chicago Title Ins. Company to John Graham, et ux, lot 29, Twin Oak Sub., Second Add.
