Henry County courthouse
Common pleas
Nicolas Muniz, Edinburg, TX vs. Mary Reyes, Napoleon, divorce.
Capital One Bank vs. Mary Ludeman, Napoleon, money judgement.
Synchrony Bank vs. Joseph Austermiller, address unknown, money judgement.
Marriage license
Brian Nagy, 51, Napoleon, laborer and Jennifer Bauer, 49, Napoleon.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township -
Steven Miller, et al, to Blake Miller, et ux, Sec.15, 1 acre, 0.98 acres.
Napoleon Township -
Charlene Freppel to Amber Miller, et ux, lot 1, Westfield Sub.
Keli Baker to Sean Baker, Sec. 9, 1.06 acres.
Mark Wachtman, et ux, to Kirt Wells, et ux, Sec. 16, 1.1 acres.
Kirt Wells, et ux, to Kirt Wells, et ux, Sec. 16, 1.1 acres, 3.54 acres.
Flatrock Township -
Beulah Bryant, trustee, to Beulah Bryant, trustee, Sec. 20, 0.69 acres.
Pleasant Township -
Mary Williams (life estate) to Linda Dickey, et al, Sec. 21, 25 acres.
Timothy Kuhlman to Timothy Kuhlman, et ux, Sec. 26, 2.56 acres.
Marion Township -
Sandra Rollins, trustee, to Sandra Rollins, trustee, Sec. 16, 73.8 acres.
Monroe Township -
Sandra Rollins, trustee, to Sandra Rollins, trustee, Sec. 35, 43 acres, 4.95 acres.
Malinta Corp. -
Dennis Spangler to Ruth Spangler (life estate), Sec. 11, 18.28 acres.
Washington Township -
Karen Cooper, et al, to Paul Jeffery, et ux, Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Carolyn Doty, trustee, to Robert Wentworth, Sec. 29, 5 acres.
Jan Burkhard to Sandra Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 30, 0.41 acres.
Sandra Burkhard, et al, trustees, to Brian Pierce, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.41 acres.
Damascus Township -
Bruce Dewese to Bruce Dewese, et al, Sec. 23, 58.57 acres; Sec. 24, 7 acres.
McClure Corp. -
John Hines to John Hines, trustee, lot 69, J. McClure’s Second Add.
Richfield Township -
Dennis Spangler to Ruth Spangler (life estate), Sec. 7, 37.31 acres.
Napoleon Corp. -
Scott Rood to Newberry Holdings LLC, lots 11-13, Canal Basin PCLS, S lots.
WD Lytle, LLC to LB Napoleon Holdings LLC, lot 11, Mehring First Add.
Roberta Koeller to Brian Koeller, lot 11, Northcrest Add.
Carolyn Doty to Patsy Stoll, lot 37, Richter’s Third Add.
William Strohl, et ux, to William Strohl, lot 248, Sheffield’s Third Add.
James Lammy (life estate) to FamED, LLC, lots 73-76, Westwood Add.
Garrett Gerschutz, et ux, to Todd Hoepf, et ux, Sec. 13, 0.16 acres.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Delmer Bockelman, et ux, lot 59, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Cory Niekamp, et ux, lot 60, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Jason Seiler, lot 61, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Ryan Seesholtz, et ux, lot 62, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Fulfilling Housing II, Inc., lot 63, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Kristine Roberts.lot 66, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Timothy Blanton, et ux, lot 68, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Brent Beard, lot 69, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Eric Fraker, et ux, lot 70, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to David Schnitkey, et ux, lot 72, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Timothy Ricketts, et ux, lot 73, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Duane Ressler, et al, trustee, lot 74, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Kirk Hoover, et ux, lot 75, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Sandra Rollins, trustee, to Sandra Rollins, trustee, Chelsea Condominiums Building A, Unit 1116.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.