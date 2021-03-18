Henry County courthouse
Marriage licenses
Kenneth Liddle, 41, Holgate, welder and Dawn Decker, 41, Holgate, Vancrest.
Common pleas
Timothy Weirich, Liberty Center vs. Tracy Weirich, Liberty Center, divorce.
Cach, LLC vs. Randy Hoffman, address not available, money judgement.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. David Hoffman, McClure, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Elfrieda Spencer to Cathy Jones, et al, Sec. 26, 15.5 acres, 0.39 acres, 41.92 acres, 0.51 acres, 0.91 acres.
Norma Freytag to Robert Robert Freytag, Sec. 26, 15.5 acres, 0.39 acres, 41.92 acres, 0.51 acres, 0.91 acres.
Welma Miller Farms, LLC, et al, to Sew Good Times Farm, LLC, Sec. 26, 15.5 acres, 0.39 acres, 41.92 acres, 0.51 acres, 0.91 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustee, to Charles Grifith, et ux, Sec. 5, 16 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Dennis Richard to Gary Young, et ux, Sec. 20, 38.57 acres, 20 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Kent Chamberlain to Christopher Tolles, et ux, lots 309-310, original plat.
Marion Township —
George Nicely, et ux, to Rosella Nicely, Sec. 1, 0.167 acres.
Kenneth Like, trustee, to Bruce Pence, trustee, Sec. 32, 38.87 acres, 40 acres.
Kenneth Like to Bruce Pence, trustee, Sec. 32, 40 acres; Sec. 33, 120 acres; Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Monroe Township —
Jon Pittman, et ux, to Laura Leaders, Sec. 6, 0.72 acres.
Harrison Township —
Daniel Hefflinger, et al, to Baughman Land, Inc., Sec. 22, 29.03 acres.
Dwight Huddle, trustee, to John Huddle, et al, trustees, Sec. 34. 7.4 acres.
John Huddle, et al, trustees, to John Huddle, Sec. 34, 7.4 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Ferris Kepling to Linda Caudill, Sec. 25, 0.4 acres.
Washington Township —
Nathan Lee, et ux, to Luke Moody, et al, Sec. 26, 11.29 acres.
Gary Wise, et ux, to Joshua Mysinger, et ux, Sec. 35, 2.05 acres.
Damascus Township —
Jacklyn Wells, et al, to Wells Crop Farms, LLC, Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Richfield Township —
Constance Wichman, trustee, to Mark Rettig, Sec. 9, 0.34 acres.
Mark Rettig, et ux, to Mark Rettig, et ux, Sec. 9, 0.34 acres, 2.41 acres.
Patricia Marshall to Matthew Sherman, et ux, Sec. 36, 2 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Barbara Burson, et vir, to Dale Cole, Sec. 19, 2 acres.
Roberta Baden, et al, to Dale Cole, et ux, Sec. 19, 2 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Larry Willier, et al, to Amber Willier, lots 130-131, original plat.
PC Improvements, LLC to Stephen Magallanes, lot 3, JH Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Shelley Ritter to Mark Ritter, et ux, lot 2, ET Barnes First Add; lot 12, Curtis-Lowes Add.; lot 1, JG Lowes First Add.
Crystal Westhoven to Jason Westhoven, lot 6, Curtis-Lowes Add.; replat 41A of lot 41, original plat, lot 7.
Justin Fafard to Roy Sterrett, Jr., lot 82, original plat.
Guadalupe Campos to Terry Knapp, lot 30, Phillips Out Lots.
Jason Westhoven, et ux, to Crystal Westhoven, lot 1, RK Scotts Add.
Timmie Yates to Veronica Hinojosa. Lot 8, Sheffields First Add.
Christiopher Tolles, et ux, to Lexi Reynolds, lot 49, Spengler’s Add.
