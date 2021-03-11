Henry county courthouse
Common pleas
Walter Pippin Jr., Toledo vs. Angela Pippin, Liberty Center, divorce.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Eva Shultz, address unknown, money judgement.
Ford Motor Company Credit vs. Kevin Kern, Napoleon, money judgement.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Kylie Kessler, address unknown, money judgement.
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Delana Erickson, addrss unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township -
Terry Stamper, et ux, to Eric Lehman, et ux, Sec. 16, 2.03 acres.
Eric Lehman , et ux, to Denny Devers, et ux, Sec. 16, 2.03 acres.
Gina Benecke, trustee, to Adam Meyer, et ux, Sec. 26, 0.884 acres, 0.896 acres.
Lillian VonDeylen to Ellen Drewes, et al, Sec. 35, 0.98 acres.
Freedom Township -
Duane England, et ux, to Duane England, et al, trustees, Sec. 14, 38.93 acres.
Marlene Buchhop, trustee, to Jeffrey Buchhop, et ux, Sec. 21, 1.61 acres, 1.6 acres.
Michael Yaney, et ux, to Gayla Yaney, Sec. 13, 5 acres.
Napoleon Township -
Todd Bockelman to Todd Bockelman, trustee, Sec. 32, 6.4 acres.
Flatrock Township -
Michael Goure, et ux, to Jennifer Brenneman, trustee, Sec. 15, 7.64 acres.
Hamler Corp. -
US Bank to T3Properties, LLC, lot 35, original plat.
Monroe Township -
Russell Krueger, et ux, to Wesley Wiechers, lot 3, 1.11 acres.
Harrison Township -
Milford Rohrbaugh to Kelly Miller, Sec. 27, 0.61 acres.
Betty Huddle to Herbert Huddle, trustee, Sec. 28, 37.53 acres.
Herbert Huddle, trustee, to David Huddle Farms, LLC, Sec. 28, 37.53 acres.
Harrison Township -
Dorothy Mann, et al, to Kathy Vollmar, Sec. 24, 22.59 acres.
Chad Oberhaus to 525 Euclid Avenue, LLC, lot 11, LG Randall’s First Add.
Liberty Township -
Kathryn Delagrange to Kathryn Curlis, Sec. 31, 0.48 acres.
Bruce Creager to Rodney Creager, trustees, Sec. 33, 1.04 acres.
Norma Jean Creager to Rodney Creager, Sec. 33, 1.04 acres.
Rodney Creager, trustees, to Cinda Creager, Sec. 33, 1.04 acres.
Gary Malone, et ux, to J.O.I. Properties, LLC, Sec. 7, 1.6 acres.
Washington Township -
Loretta Seedorf to Mark Seedorf, et ux, Sec. 23, 0.5 acres.
Mark Seedorf, et ux, to Mark Seedorf, et ux, Sec. 23, 0.5 acres, 2 acres.
Kirk Weaver, et al, to Alissa Weaver, et al, Sec. 29, 1.32 acres.
Damascus Township -
Allan Weaks, et ux, to Christine Weaks, Sec. 13, 3.9 acres.
Diana Lally to Nicholas Niceley, Sec. 11, 0.54 acres, 0.26 acres.
McClure Corp. -
Steven Krebs to Devon Jenkins, lots 146 and 148, McClure Manufacturing and Machine.
Joshua Mysinger, et ux, to Nicole Garber, Sec. 27, 3.35 acres.
Napoleon Corp. -
James Richardson, et ux, to Kathleen Douglas, et al, lot 4, Renneckers Sub.
Nancy Behnfeldt, trustee, to Victor Gaucinm et al, lot 7, Renneckers Sub.
Billie Brunn, et vir, to Billie Brunn, lot 5, Springwell’s Add.
Aric Bidwell, et ux, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Sec. 13, 0.11 acres.
Shirley Distel to Shirley Distel, trustee, lot 10, Taylor Add.
Joyce Williams to Daniel Williams, Sec. 23, 0.32 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.