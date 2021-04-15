Henry County
Common pleas
On the dockets
David Gilson, Napoleon and Lyndsay Gilson, Napoleon, dissolution.
George Shaneyfelt, Liberty Center and Suzanne Shaneyfelt, Wauseon, dissolution.
Capital One Bank vs. Sara Creager, address unavailable, money judgement.
Bank of America vs. Jon Hoops, address unavailable, money judgement.
Ally Financial, Inc. vs. Dominic Lacy, address unavailable, money judgement.
Capital One Bank vs. Jeremy Plotts, address unavailable, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Stover Family Investments, LLC to Stover Family Investments, LLC, Sec. 17, 1.7 acres.
Stover Family Investments, LLC to Turning Point Pentecostal Church of Archbold, Sec. 17, 1.7 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Lorina Ruetz to Gene Cordes, Sec. 2, 0.34 acres, 35.79 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Sandra Keeterle to Sandra Keeterle, et vir, Sec. 14, 38.41 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
LeeAnn Mehring to Brooke Chastain, et vir, lot 12, Brayer Kauffman First Add.
Marion Township —
Joseph Dye to Joseph Dye, et ux, Sec. 9, 1.62 acres.
Monroe Township —
Eric Arnos to Jeremy Zachrich, et al, Sec. 2, 1.43 acres.
Jeremy Zachrich, et al, to Amy Armos, Sec. 2, 1.43 acres.
Monroe Township —
Gary Kesselmayer to Luke Baker, et ux, Sec. 31, 40.78 acres.
Liberty Township —
Daniel Hefflinger, et al, to Larry Hefflinger, et ux, Sec. 2, 34.34 acres.
Larry Hefflinger, et ux, to Larry Hefflinger, et ux, Sec. 2, 34.34 acres.
Washington Township —
Erin Westhoven to Jason Westhoven, Sec. 16, 3.44 acres.
Richfield Township —
Christa Hillis to David Hillis, Sec. 12, 7.28 acres.
Thurston Land Company to Kennen Haas, Sec. 23, 95.34 acres.
Thurston Land Company to Bradley Haas, Sec. 23, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 33.83 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Cavallino Motors to Henry County Land Reutilization Corp., lots 112-113, O.P. Church Add.
Aaron Stevens, et al, to Aaron Stevens, et vir, lots 397-398 and 400, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jay Hanekratt to Elizabeth Armes, lot 14, J.G. Lowes First Add.
Lois Howell to Patricia Williams, et al, lot 58, original plat.
Anita Cordes (life estate) to Ronald Hesterman, et ux, lot 112, Spengler’s Add.
Carol Hoeffel (life estate) to John Hoeffel (life estate), et al, Chelsea Condominiums, Family Unit 1145.
Jack Fruchey, et ux, to Irene Fruchey, Sec. 22, 0.21 acres; Sec. 23, 0.6 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.