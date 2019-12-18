NAPOLEON — Henry County’s budget for the coming year was passed during a Tuesday morning meeting of the county commissioners.
In the general fund, the 2020 budget ordinance shows $9,629,900.87 in both revenue and expenses. It marks a 3.77% increase over last year’s general fund budget.
County Auditor Kevin Garringer said the 2020 budgeting process was one of the smoothest he has experienced in his seven years preparing the budget.
“It’s nice when we have a lot of departments that do hold firm and are very wise with their monies,” Garringer said.
According to Garringer, the county had brought in $9.18 million in revenue as of Nov. 30, and spent $8.87 million, leaving it about $323,000 in the black at the close of the month. Budgeting is based on anticipated revenue only, he added, and does not factor in any carryover balance.
“If we ever get to the point where we have to pull from our carryover to balance our budget, then we become the federal government and we’re in serious issues with that,” Garringer said.
Closing out 2019, some sales tax will still come in, but another large expense, an estimated $115,000-$120,000 for workers’ compensation, will be due as well, Garringer said, adding he anticipates the county budget will be “pretty well balanced” this year.
“The cautionary tale here is that revenue wise, I see that we are somewhat flat,” Garringer said. “I anticipate that this will be our second year in a row that our sales tax will go down from the previous year.”
Some of that, he added, will be offset by increased real estate taxes due to value entering the county because of the Rover Pipeline.
Some departments will have increased expenses in the coming year, Garringer said, noting the Henry County Board of Elections has “a big year coming up.”
Still, expenses at the board of elections are expected to increase by just 1.1%, from $255,800 this year to $258,645 in 2020.
Larger expense increases are expected at the sheriff’s office (3.95%), prosecutor’s office (3.23%) and Henry County Common Pleas Court (7.8%).
“If people didn’t get in trouble, we wouldn’t have to deal with things like that,” Garringer said.
Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender noted that some of the sheriff’s department increase reflects the addition of a school resource officer (SRO) in Napoleon Area City Schools, a portion of which will be reimbursed by the school district.
The amount designated for family court was increased from $442,314 to $525,040 — an 18.7% increase.
The commissioners’ total budget was increased by 3.4%, and the auditor’s by 5.09%. The total budget for IT in 2020 ($243,000) is a 23.41% increase over the previous year.
Meanwhile, the amounts budgeted for the Board of Revision, Bureau of Inspection, data processing, the county recorder and child services remained unchanged from 2019 to 2020.
Other departments will see budget reductions, including adult probation (-4.03%), the clerk of courts (-15.58%) and the municipal court (-5.52%).
Total tax revenue in the coming year is estimated at $6.762 million, an increase of 2.14% over 2019 tax revenue.
The 2020 budget was approved by all three commissioners.
The following are 2020 general fund appropriations, with 2019’s figures in parentheses: commissioners, $371,664.41 ($359,244.41); IT, $243,000 ($196,900); auditor, $213,457 ($203,122); treasurer, $148,211 ($140,970.55); other financial administration, $2,070 ($2,070); prosecuting attorney, $374,857.50 ($363,136); budget commission, $200 ($200); board of revision, $1,200 ($1,200); bureau of inspection, $55,000 ($55,000); data processing, $40,500 ($40,500); common pleas court, $116,319 ($107,904.45); adult probation, $37,731 ($39,316); family court, $525,040.81 ($442,314); probate court, $73,956 ($71,800); clerk of courts, $172,269 ($204,063); coroner, $98,343 ($96,964.75); municipal court, $88,787 ($93,975); board of elections, $258,645 ($255,800); courthouse and sheriff’s building improvement, $37,000 ($27,000); maintenance, $276,900 ($272,500); sheriff’s office, $1,515,594.50 ($1,458,021.50); recorder, $116,508.69 ($116,508.69); agriculture, $323,475 ($300,975); other health, $42,400 ($55,400); child services, $350,000 ($350,000); veterans’ services, $322,670 ($315,200); public assistance, $46,000 ($49,000); engineer, $115,311.96 ($108,540); insurance and taxes, $1,356,400 ($1,236,400); miscellaneous (including the cost of public defenders), $490,340 ($555,040); other (including regional jail and detention center costs), $1,816,050 ($1,761,200).
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• approved a 3% raise for the commissioners’ employees.
• met with Austin Serna and Matt Spiess of Maumee Valley Planning (MVP) regarding the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) demolition project. There are still four demo projects to finish, and 22 rehab projects must be complete by July 2020 (12 are currently committed). MVP is now accepting pre-applications from Henry and Fulton counties for home repair and rehabilitation. Those interested can call 419-784-3882 and ask for Liz Keel.
• approved an agreement between the county and MFCD LLC for software support at the auditor’s office for $2,075.
• approved the 2020 force account for the engineer’s office.
• approved the load-limit reduction signs on county roads for 2020.
• approved an agreement between the county and Julian & Grub Inc. for auditing software.
• heard a legal update from assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson, and a quarterly update from Treasurer Cal Spiess.
• was joined by Anna Musshel, who will replace the board’s long-time administrative assistant Cathy Behnfeldt. Behnfeldt is retiring in March.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel. No related action was taken.
•the commissioners will meet again Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. with a Planning Commission meeting at the county engineer’s office, 1823 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate upgrades and improvements at the OSU Extension Office will follow at 9 a.m., and a litter meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.
•the county offices will close at noon Dec. 24, and remain closed Dec. 25 to observe Christmas.
