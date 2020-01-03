NAPOLEON — The board was reorganized and meeting times were set for 2020 during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
Commissioner Glenn Miller will serve as president of the board this year, and Commissioner Robert Hastedt will be vice president.
Session days will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
Kristi Schultheis was re-appointed to serve as clerk to the board, and Hastedt was appointed to the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission.
In other business, Mike Horst was approved as Henry County apiary for 2020, and a business credit card was approved for the Henry County Transportation Network.
The board will meet again Tuesday at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. A bid opening for aggregate is scheduled for 10 a.m.
