NAPOLEON — Landfill manager Mike Imbrock updated the board on that facility during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
Imbrock reported that in August the transfer facility accepted 210.6 tons of solid waste, 110.6 tons of tires and 4.4 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.
Scale and rolloff repairs cost the facility just over $4,000 last month, and an additional $1,364.32 was spent to repair and install a fan motor on the tire shredder.
Also Tuesday, the board approved out-of-county travel for Job and Family Services employees, and met in executive session to discuss complaints against a public employee. No action was taken in relation to the closed session.
The board will meet again Thursday beginning at 8:45 a.m. with a policy update from Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer. Assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson is scheduled to issue a legal update at 9 a.m., after which the board will issue a proclamation celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
An executive session to discuss compensation of personnel is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.