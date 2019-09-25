NAPOLEON — Employment and service contracts were approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The meeting opened with a health insurance update from county administrative assistant Cathy Behnfeldt, followed by an executive session that resulted in no related action.
The board approved extending an employment contract between Henry County Job and Family Services (JFS) and Connie Parker, as both coordinator for the Henry County Family and Children First Council and as a personal care aide within the Adult Protective Services unit.
Commissioners also extended a subgrant agreement between Henry County JFS and The Learning Professionals LLC, not to exceed $27,000 for a term of Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2020.
The following also were approved:
• a service contract between Henry County Child Support and Henry County Family Court in the amount of $29,120.81 for 2019-20.
• a service contract between Henry County Child Support and the Henry County Clerk of Courts in the amount of $24,983.08 for a term of July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
• a service contract between Henry County Child Support and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office in the amount of $16,882.64 for a term of July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
• a service agreement between Henry County JFS and Keeping Kids Safe Inc., not to exceed $25,000 for a term of Sept. 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
• the biennial Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) program with Henry County JFS.
• a resolution to sell an unneeded trailer valued at $2,500.
The board will meet again Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Wayne Michaelis is scheduled to give an update on the county fair at 10 a.m.
